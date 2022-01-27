Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $821.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

