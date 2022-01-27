Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 3.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $52,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 233,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,032. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

