Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.19

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after buying an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after buying an additional 932,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,695,000 after buying an additional 660,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

