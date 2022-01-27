Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 188.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. 5,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

