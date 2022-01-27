Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.88. 71,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,168. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.