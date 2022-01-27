Vanilla Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $145.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00011183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.09 or 0.99872271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,524 coins and its circulating supply is 649,909 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

