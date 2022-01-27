Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.45

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 2114093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.