Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VCYT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

VCYT opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

