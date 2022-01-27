Verge Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $158.71 million and $6.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00294763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000133 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,494,567,138 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.