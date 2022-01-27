Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
NASDAQ VBTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
