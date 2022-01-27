Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

