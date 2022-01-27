Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 3.2% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.05. 99,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,622,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.