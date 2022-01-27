Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, an increase of 16,169.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VWDRY. Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 200.00 to 185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,365. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.