Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 196,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $448,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after buying an additional 969,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 796,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $9,915,000.

DB stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

