Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $327.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.75 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

