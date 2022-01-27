Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 24,159.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 559,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 556,875 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 747,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,604,000 after buying an additional 690,634 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. The stock has a market cap of $396.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

