Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

NYSE V traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

