Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VSACU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VSACU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ VSACU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Thursday. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14.

