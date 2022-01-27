VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,629,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

NYSE VMW opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

