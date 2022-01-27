Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $965.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vroom by 86.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 63,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vroom by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

