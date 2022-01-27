Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.