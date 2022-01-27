W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $23.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $481.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.55.
GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.
In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
