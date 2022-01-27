W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $23.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $481.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

