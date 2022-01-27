Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €130.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Puma in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.47 ($132.35).

PUM opened at €92.02 ($104.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 52 week low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is €104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.02.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

