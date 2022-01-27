Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Up 0.6%

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.75 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 162.20 ($2.19). Approximately 1,498,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 892,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.20 ($2.17).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £709.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 37,360 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($81,151.65).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.