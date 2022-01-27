Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,737. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $989.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.