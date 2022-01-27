Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Waters worth $68,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $308.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.