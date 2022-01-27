Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 145,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
