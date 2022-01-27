Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 145,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

