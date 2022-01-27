WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 644 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $220.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

