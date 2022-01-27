WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $426.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

