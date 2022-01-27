WealthShield Partners LLC Has $643,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $139,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 21.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.95.

BA opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $215.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

