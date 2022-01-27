WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

