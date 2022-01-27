WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 374.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 134,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

