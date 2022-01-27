WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

