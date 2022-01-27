Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.