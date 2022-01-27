Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.98.
In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.