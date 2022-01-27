Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

