Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 5,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wharf from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Wharf alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.