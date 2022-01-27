Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall Purchases 1,300 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall bought 1,300 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,200.

TSE WCP opened at C$8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.46 and a 12-month high of C$9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.