Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.46 and a one year high of C$9.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders acquired 79,010 shares of company stock worth $580,528 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

