WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,225,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,891,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 386,683 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.