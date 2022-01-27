WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $653.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $769.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.17. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.