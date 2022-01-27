WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

WVS Financial has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

