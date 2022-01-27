Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 554,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.67.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.82.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

