Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

XLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XLO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,903. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). Equities research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

