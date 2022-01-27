Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 8217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $18,121,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,992 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

