Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.81. NetEase reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NetEase stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.54. 2,406,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,798. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

