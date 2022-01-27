Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.62. NIKE reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.64. 6,396,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

