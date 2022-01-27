Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $104.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

