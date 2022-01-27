Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $16.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,616 shares of company stock worth $511,056 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

