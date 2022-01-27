Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

