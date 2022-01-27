Zacks: Analysts Expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ads-Tec Energy.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ADSE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 113,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,429. Ads-Tec Energy has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Ads-Tec Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

