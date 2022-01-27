Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.